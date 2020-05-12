'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes' Adds Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, & More!

CMT today revealed a second slate of star-studded talent joining "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special," premiering Wednesday, June 3 at 8 PM ET/PT. The uplifting celebration and two-hour virtual tribute brings together country music's biggest names to recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superstars Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Kristen Bell, Lauren Daigle, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Tim McGraw will join the previously announced star-packed lineup of Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to honor pandemic heroes through virtual tributes, callouts and performances. All talent will film directly from their respective homes and will be virtually produced by CMT.



"CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" will recognize COVID-19 heroes in the following categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Community Leaders, Food Industry, Infrastructure, First Responders, US Military, and more.



CMT is currently seeking stories of unsung heroes who are doing exceptional things during the pandemic. Personal stories of those who have positively impacted their community, state and nation can be submitted to this page on CMT.com for potential inclusion in the special.

"CMT Heroes of the Year: An Artists of the Year Special" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

For more information, visit CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube and join the conversation with #CMTCelebratesOurHeroes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories