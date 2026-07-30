CLUELESS Event Series Starring Alicia Silverstone Greenlit at Paramount+

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Paramount+ has greenlit a sequel event series to CLUELESS, the 1990s teen comedy film, with Alicia Silverstone set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz. Silverstone will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is slated to begin filming in Los Angeles in 2027.

Picking up 30 years after the original film, beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She's successful in business and has mastered motherhood-that is, until her daughter's high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel 'clueless' all over again.

Produced by CBS Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage (The OC, Gossip Girl, Nancy Drew) via Fake Empire, and Jordan Weiss (Freakier Friday, Dollface). Alicia Silverstone, Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and original film producer Robert Lawrence will also serve as executive producers.

Last Summer, Paramount Pictures' CLUELESS celebrated its milestone 30th anniversary, during which members of the original cast and movie's director reunited at a 35mm screening of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The film was also recently added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

'Clueless is coming home,' said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. 'Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We're especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city's exceptional talent and crews.'

The series will premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+.

This announcement follows greenlights for additional Paramount+ originals including Laird starring Kenneth Branagh, Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway, 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong and Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, as well as season renewals for record-setting series like Dutton Ranch and The Madison.

The new series is set 30 years after the original film, following Cher Horowitz as she navigates raising a teenage daughter. Produced by CBS Studios, the project is written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage through Fake Empire, along with Jordan Weiss. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original CLUELESS, and original film producer Robert Lawrence will also serve as executive producers. The series is scheduled to premiere globally and exclusively on Paramount+.

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