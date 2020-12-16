CLUELESS 25th Anniversary Coming to Cinemas on Dec. 27 & 28

Get rollin' with your homies Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash), Murray (Donald Faison), Amber (Elisa Donovan), Tai (Brittany Murphy), Elton (Jeremy Sisto), Travis (Breckin Meyer) and the rest of the Bronson Alcott High School crew in select cinemas nationwide this December.

Since its release in 1995, writer-director Amy Heckerling's "Clueless" has become an indelible part of popular culture. Entertainment Weekly included "Clueless" on its list of "New Classics," and, in 2009, named it one of the best comedies of the previous 25 years. And... hell-o? It gets better: The BBC ranked "Clueless" one of the 50 best comedies in movie history.

In addition to viewing the full feature, Clueless 25th Anniversary attendees will also view a totally classic featurette about the teen slang created for the film that became part of the American vernacular.

Tickets for Clueless 25th Anniversary can be purchased at fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

See the event trailer here: