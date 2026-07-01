CLARISSA, New Adaptation of Virginia Woolf's MRS. DALLOWAY, Sets Theatrical Release

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Clarissa, a cinematic reimagining of Virginia Woolf's landmark novel Mrs. Dalloway, will open in select theaters on December 11, 2026 from NEON. The second feature film from twin brother directing duo Arie and Chuko (EYIMOFE (This is my Desire)) had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section. It became the second Nigerian feature selected in the history of the Festival.

Clarissa follows society woman Clarissa (Okonedo) as she prepares to host a party at her home in Lagos, Nigeria, where she will unexpectedly encounter once-intimate friends from her youth. As the group reflects on their shared past over the course of a single night, memories of their intricate relationships, passionate love, hidden desires, and lost aspirations give rise to bittersweet reckoning.

The movie features performances by Sophie Okonedo and breakout star India Amarteifio as the title character, with an ensemble that includes Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo, Emmy Award winner Ayo Edebiri, Toheeb Jimoh, Fortune Nwafor, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jude Akuwudike, Danny Sapani, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Chuks Joseph, Kehinde Cardoso, Jable Osai, and Joke Silva.

Directed by Arie and Chuko and written by Chuko, the film was produced by Per Capita Production’s Theresa Park, Invention Studio’s Nicholas Weinstock, and Arie and Chuko Esiri, with cinematography by Jonathan Bloom, editing by Blair McClendon (AFTERSUN), music by Kelsey Lu, costume design by Eniola Dawodu, and production design by Hanrui Wang. It was shot entirely in Nigeria.

Photo Credit: NEON

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