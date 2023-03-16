Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network

CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network

Chopped: Military Salute hosted by Ted Allen is premiering Tuesday, April 25th at 8pm on Food Network.

Mar. 16, 2023  

From the front lines to the Chopped kitchen, sixteen military chefs are ready to put their culinary skills to THE TEST in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Military Salute hosted by Ted Allen and premiering Tuesday, April 25th at 8pm on Food Network.

With precision, speed, and persistence, chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines will cook their hearts out in preliminary heats as they vie for the chance to compete in the final showdown.

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds - appetizer, entrée, and dessert - while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.

Then, it's a twist in the grand finale, as the finalists, each representing their branch of the military, join forces as a team to cook against a different Chopped judge in every round including, Eric Adjepong, Tiffani Faison and Amanda Freitag, for a chance to win up to $75,000 for a charitable cause and the title of Chopped Champion.

Commemorating this spectacular final showdown, a special VIP guest visits the Chopped kitchen to surprise and celebrate the competitors.

"Chopped is a battle of precision and skill and in Chopped: Military Salute we celebrate the men and women who put their precision and skill to THE TEST every day and who have devoted their lives to their country," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. "With increased stakes and a finale twist, this tournament will have the audience on the edge of their seats as the best of the best bring their passion, pride and prowess to the Chopped kitchen."

Over the course of the tournament, the chefs bring their fighting spirit and elite cooking techniques they have learned from traveling the world. During the Marines preliminary battle, the competitors must figure out how to make something that's normally, "ready to eat," ready for the judges.

Other episodes feature the Air Force chefs attempting to make delicious meals with a tangy sauce and a snappy vegetable, Navy chefs getting creative to make French fries work with pineapple, and Army competitors incorporating festive shakes into hopefully winning desserts.

Chopped: Military Salute is produced by Notional Entertainment for Food Network.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Demi Lovato to Make Directorial Debut With Hulu Documentary Photo
Demi Lovato to Make Directorial Debut With Hulu Documentary
The film will explore how children are propelled to superstardom at a young age and how their rise to fame, fortune and power affects their futures. Lovato will be co-directing alongside Nicola Marsh (Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story, Song Exploder). The documentary is being produced by Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures.
RLJE Nabs SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman Photo
RLJE Nabs SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL Starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman
Directed by Yuval Adler (Bethlehem, The Operative), SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL is the feature screenwriting debut of Luke Paradise.  It stars Nicolas Cage (Mandy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) and Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad 1 & 2, Silent Night).
PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY to Premiere on Showtime Photo
PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY to Premiere on Showtime
Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York City’s storied Café Carlyle, PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY explores Johansen’s enormous influence as he regales the audience with stories and music illuminating the art and cultural evolution of New York City. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share