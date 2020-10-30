CHAPPELLE'S SHOW, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, & More Coming to HBO Max Nov. 1

HBO Max has licensed non-exclusive streaming rights to five award-winning series.

HBO Max has licensed non-exclusive streaming rights to five award-winning series from Comedy Central's vast library, further expanding the platform's curated portfolio.



Through this deal, all seasons of Amy Schumer's Peabody® and Emmy® Award-winning sketch series "Inside Amy Schumer"; the Peabody® and Emmy® Award-winning "Key & Peele," from creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele; Dave Chappelle's culturally impactful, Emmy-nominated "Chappelle's Show"; the docu-series style "Nathan for You," where comedian and business advisor Nathan Fielder implements strategies that no traditional consultant would dare attempt; and the mockumentary comedy "Reno 911!," starring Thomas Lennon and Niecy Nash, taking viewers behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff's Department; are available for streaming November 1 on the platform.



(Full program descriptions below.)



These series join upcoming seasons of "The Other Two" and "South Side" produced by Comedy Central Productions as Max Originals as well as the entire "South Park" library with new episodes appearing on the platform 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.



HBO Max is building on its line-up of iconic fan-favorite series including the complete libraries of "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air," "The Big Bang Theory," "The Office (UK)," "The OC," "Rick And Morty" and "Friends," all available on the platform.





PROGRAM DESCRIPTIONS





CHAPPELLE'S SHOW

Featuring stand-up, sketch comedy and musical performances, Dave Chappelle takes on culture with a no-holds-barred attitude. And with themes like race and fame at the forefront of the series, nothing is off limits on "Chappelle's Show."



Creators Chappelle and Neal Brennan executive produced the Emmy Award® nominated series along with Michelle Armour.



INSIDE AMY SCHUMER

Straight from Amy Schumer's provocative and hilariously wicked mind, "Inside Amy Schumer" explores sex, relationships and the general clusterf**k that is life with sketches, stand-up comedy and woman-on-the-street interviews.



Executive produced by Schumer, Dan Powell, Jessi Klein, Steven Ast and Tony Hernandez.





KEY & PEELE

"Key & Peele" showcases the fearless wit of stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the duo takes on everything from "Gremlins 2" to systemic racism. With an array of sketches as wide-reaching as they are cringingly accurate, the pair has created a bevy of classic characters, including Wendell, the players of the East/West Bowl and President Obama's Anger Translator.



Created by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and executive produced by Key, Peele, Jay Martel,

Ian Roberts, Peter Principato, Paul Young and Joel Zadak.





NATHAN FOR YOU

Nathan Fielder is a business advisor who implements strategies that no traditional consultant would dare attempt. Whether it's creating a COFFEE SHOP called Dumb Starbucks, inventing a poo-flavored yogurt or staging an elaborate video where a pig saves a goat, no idea is too daring. And while Nathan's efforts may not always succeed, they always have big results. This is "Nathan For You."



Created by Nathan Fielder and Michael Koman, and executive produced by Fielder, Leo Allen, Dave Kneebone, Time Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Dan McManus and Christie Smith.





RENO 911!

Go behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff's Department as Lieutenant Jim Dangle and his khaki-clad officers attempt to keep their streets safe. Whether they're engaging with the city's everyday townspeople or colorful government officials, there's a never a dull moment with the Reno police.



Co-created by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney, the series is executive produced by Lennon, Garant, Kenney, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher and Danny DeVito.

