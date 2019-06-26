CBS Renews BLOOD & TREASURE for Second Season

CBS announced today that summer 2019's top new scripted broadcast series BLOOD & TREASURE has been renewed for a second season.

"BLOOD & TREASURE is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule," said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. "We've heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year."

The series is currently the #1 new summer scripted series with 5.71 million viewers while improving its time period by +17% over the same time slot in summer 2018.

BLOOD & TREASURE is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

BLOOD & TREASURE also stars Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens are executive producers.

