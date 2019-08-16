CBS Grabs New Mother-Daughter Comedy

Deadline reports that CBS has taken on a put pilot from the creator and executive producer of their comedy series "Fam." Corinne Kingsbury also created CBS's In The Dark.

Kapital Entertainment's Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV's Trilling will co-executive produce the multi-camera series.

The new show, which is currently untitled, is a semi-autobiographical comedy about a daughter and her mom. When Penelope's career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband's, they call on Penelope's young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Kingsbury also wrote on Aaron Sorkin's HBO drama "The Newsroom" for several years. "Fam" stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell, and surrounds a blended family including a woman, her fiance, her younger sister, and their complicated father.

Read the original story on Deadline.





