CBS Announces The 20 Performers Participating In The 2020 Showcase

CBS today announced THE 20 performers participating in the 2020 SHOWCASE, which will begin its run of six shows on Jan. 14 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles.

The schedule for the 2020 SHOWCASE is as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 14, Wednesday, Jan. 15, Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 PM, PT, with afternoon shows on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1:00 PM, PT.

Since its inception 15 years ago, SHOWCASE has developed into a hybrid comedy show with Broadway-worthy live performances and original, creative writing. Recognized as the industry leader in actor showcases designed to highlight diverse talent, SHOWCASE is attended by executives, showrunners and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

To date, 418 multitalented actors have appeared in SHOWCASE. The exposure from this program has helped launch countless careers through an increase in auditions, bookings, meetings and agent/manager signings. Specifically, the most recent 2019 and 2018 SHOWCASES have resulted in numerous bookings for participants on the CBS Television Network and CBS Television Studio programs including: ALL RISE, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CAROL'S SECOND ACT, CRIMINAL MINDS, THE UNICORN, MAN WITH A PLAN, MAGNUM P.I., NCIS: LOS ANGELES, HAWAII FIVE-0 and NANCY DREW.

Alumni of the SHOWCASE include Emmy Award winners Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live") and Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip"), Diona Reasonover (NCIS), Justin Hires (MACGYVER), Geoffrey Arend ("Madam Secretary"), Nico Santos ("Superstore" and "Crazy Rich Asians"), Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!") and Ego Nwodim ("Saturday Night Live"), among numerous others.

The following are THE 20 performers participating in this year's SHOWCASE.

Name: Aida Osman

Hometown: Lincoln, Neb.

Education: B.A., philosophy, and B.A., English, University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Training: No formal training, not even house-broken yet.

Credits: "Wild 'N Out" (MTV), "Group Therapy" (Complex), host of "Keep It!" (Crooked Media), writer for "Big Mouth" (Netflix)

Interesting Fact: I met Usher when I was 7, hugged him, then I refused to take a shower for a week.

Name: Caitlin Frain

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Education: B.A., film and media arts, Temple University

Training: The Groundlings School, Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Interesting Fact: I once fell down an up escalator at LAX.

Name: Carl Foreman, Jr.

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Education: MFA, acting, A.R.T. Institute at Harvard University; B.A., English, University of Pennsylvania

Training: A.R.T. Institute at Harvard, Upright Citizens Brigade (New York)

Credits: Television: "Search Party" (TBS), "Jon Glaser Loves Gear" (TruTV), "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (NBC), "The Following" (Fox)

Stage: "Characters Welcome" (Upright Citizens Brigade L.A.), "Maude Night" (Upright Citizens Brigade N.Y./L.A.), "Romance" (American Repertory Theater), "Trojan Barbie" (American Repertory Theater)

Digital: "Frank & Lamar" (IFC), "Astronomy Club" (Comedy Central), "All Hail Beth" (BricTV)

Interesting Fact: I said my ABCs on Ghanaian national television as a toddler.

Name: Danielle Perez

Hometown: Los Angeles

Education: I went to high school with Meghan Markle.

Credits: Television: "Decoded" (MTV), "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC), "Turning Points" (CNN), "StandUp" (NBC) and an upcoming show on Netflix

Digital: "Quinta vs. Everything" (Buzzfeed)

Stage: "SF Sketchfest" (Comedy Festival), "Laughing Skull" (Comedy Festival), "Largo at the Coronet" (Comedy Show)

Podcast: "Hear To Slay" (Luminary)

Interesting Fact: I won a treadmill on THE PRICE IS RIGHT but have no feet and use a wheelchair.

Name: Dave Mizzoni

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Education: New York University (Tisch School of the Arts)

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory

Credits: Television: "Gayme Show!" (Quibi), "The Good Cop" (Netflix), "The Get Down" (Netflix)

Interesting Fact: I was named "comedy crush" by Time Out New York, "comic to watch" by the New York Comedy Festival, and "too much in front of guests" by my grandma.

Name: Gregory Santos

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Education: College dropout

Training: Westside Comedy Theatre, UCB

Television: "American Housewife" (ABC), "Brian Regan's Stand Up & Away" (Netflix), "Great News" (NBC), "Angel from Hell" (CBS), "The Muppets" (ABC)

Stage: "Main Stage Sketch Team" (Westside Comedy Theatre)

Digital: "World's Best Police Officer" (Just for Laughs), "Emoji Court" (Mas Mejor)

Interesting Fact: I LOVE all films/programs that have to do with dance-offs. If your neighborhood rec center is going to be demolished and you need to dance to get it back...I'm there!

Name: G-Su Paek

Hometown: Brownsville, Texas

Education: B.S., renewable natural resources, Texas A&M University

Training: Fallout Theater (Austin, Texas)

Credits: Television: "The Leftovers" (HBO)

Film: "Call Me Brother" (2018), "Seven Chinese Brothers" (2015), "Somebody Up There Likes Me" (2012)

Stage: "The Megaphone Show" (Fallout Theater), "Y'all We Asian Presents" (ColdTowne Theater)

Digital: "SEGS" (Amazon), "CrunchTime" (YouTubeRed)

Interesting Fact: I am an accomplished chess player, having once ranked in the top 20 within the state of Texas.

Name: Jacklyn Uweh

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Education: B.A., film and media studies, B.A., drama, University of California, Irvine

Training: The Second City (Los Angeles), Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles), The Groundlings

Credits: Film: "The Ballad of Whistler's Creek," "Legacy"

Stage: "The Second City Touring Company," "I Dreamed A Dream: One-Woman Show" (Sketch), "Live Rude Girls" (Sketch), "177Fox" (Sketch), "The Wedding Singer" (Musical), "Hairspray" (Musical)

Interesting Fact: I trained for 10 years in gymnastics!

Name: Jared Goldstein

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Credits: Television: "Modern Family" (ABC), "Rizzoli & Isles" (TNT), "Counterpart" (STARZ), "Daybreak" (Netflix)

Film: "It's Kind of a Funny Story"

Interesting Fact: I was a child actor on Broadway and hope to still pass as one today.

Name: Laurie Magers

Hometown: Union City, Calif.

Education: American Academy of Dramatic Arts

Training: Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater (Los Angeles)

Credits: Stage: "Maude Night," "Characters Welcome" (Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater Los Angeles House Teams)

Film: "Grief" (Short Film)

Interesting Fact: I once fell off a cliff in Malibu and survived.

Name: Manuela Mendoza

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Education: B.A. in political science, University of Central Florida

Training: The Groundlings School, iO Theater (Chicago), the Second City (Chicago), the Annoyance Theater, SAK Comedy Lab

Credits: "Voice Over: Happy The Hippo" (Broadway Video), "Skittles" (DDB)

Stage: "Characters Welcome" (Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater Los Angeles House Team), "Break Out Comedy Festival" (NBC, The Second City Chicago),

Digital: "Pre-Existing" (Web series), "The Campaign" (Web series)

Interesting Fact: I was engaged to books. I lost my engagement ring and haven't read any since, but I am ready to recommit.

Name: Nabeel Muscatwalla

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Education: B.A., radio/television/film, Northwestern University

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Credits: Television: MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (CBS)

Stage: "Maude Night," "Mess Hall" (Upright Citizens Brigade House Teams)

Digital: "Better Days" (Web series, Tribeca Film Festival 2019)

Interesting Fact: I have never eaten an olive (on principle).

Name: Nathan Ramos-Park

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Education: BFA, Ohio University

Credits: Television: "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBC)

Film: "Catfish Killer" (Short)

Stage: "Mulan," "Prison Dancer" (Off-Broadway), "Asian AF," "Gaysian AF"

Digital: "The Station" (Maker Studios), "Club Mickey Mouse" (Disney Digital) "Superzeroes" (Disney Southeast Asia), "Gay Asian Country Love Song," "Jump On It" (Snapchat - written by)

(UCB), "As We Babble On" (East West Players - written by)

Interesting Fact: Seventeen named my song "When December Comes" (the opener of the ABC Christmas Day parade 2017) one of the top holiday songs of the year, and yes, it's a bop!

Name: Nohely Quiroz

Hometown: Santa Ana, Calif.

Training: Trained singer, actor, dancer and stunt performer.

Credits: Television: "Camp Camp" (RoosterTeeth Productions), "Azteca Musica: La Academia" (AZTECA-TV)

Film: "Sheep & Wolves 2", "Waiting In The Wings 1&2"

Stage: "Touch The Sky: A Chita Rivera Tribute" (Carnegie Hall), "The Unauthorized Musical Parody of A League of Their Own" (Rockwell Table & Stage), "The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Bridesmaids" (Rockwell Table & Stage), "The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Clueless" (Rockwell Table & Stage), "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (Rockwell Table & Stage), "Green Day's American Idiot" (DOMA Theatre Company)

Interesting Fact: I had a rib removed due to nerve damage shortly before booking this, and no one ever knew...until about probably now.

Name: Sai Lang

Hometown: South Brunswick, N.J.

Education: B.A., psychology and economics, New York University

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (NY & LA)

Credits: Television: MAN WITH A PLAN (CBS), "Mapleworth Murders" (Quibi), "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW), "Single Parents" (ABC), "Big Mouth" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)

Film: "Today's Special," "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Kills You"

Stage: "Characters Welcome," "Maude Night" (UCB House Teams), "The Get Brown" (UCB's first all-South Asian sketch team)

Digital: "Ultramechatron Team Go!" (College Humor's Dropout), "What Your Girlfriend Really Does on Girls Night" (Comedy Central)

Interesting Fact: I once danced, sang and frolicked in a field while carrying a sedated lamb for a Bollywood film.

Name: Sarah Khasrovi

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Education: University of Southern California

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Credits: Stage: "Maude Night," "Characters Welcome" (Upright Citizens Brigade Los Angeles)

Digital: "What If Snapchat Filters Were Characters" (Buzzfeed, Snapchat Discover), "Let's Get Coffee" (Funny or Die), "GasX Commercial Parody" (Funny or Die)

Interesting Fact: I was an 11-year-old stand-up comedian and can speak four languages.

Name: Tessa Skara

Hometown: Richmond, B.C., Canada

Education: New York University (Tisch School of the Arts), BFA, drama

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade (New York), CAP21 Conservatory

Credits: Television: "Crashing" (HBO), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "The Detour" (TBS), "Little America" (Apple TV) "The Special: Without Brett Davis" (MNN)

Stage: "Rock Goddess" (Headlining Stand Up Hour at Carolines on Broadway, Union Hall, the Duplex), "Pop Roulette: Amazing Earth" (Upright Citizens Brigade N.Y. and L.A.)

Digital: "Sex With My Teacher" (Comedy Central), "Styled by Science" (Snap Chat)

Interesting Fact: I am a stand-up comedian and musician who's currently writing a new show about my experience coming out after being in a heterosexual marriage.

Name: Tyler Davis

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Education: The Ohio State University

Training: The Second City Chicago, iO Chicago, the Annoyance Theater

Credits: Television: "Work In Progress" (SHOWTIME), "South Side" (Comedy Central)

Stage: "Dream Freaks Fall From Space," "Algorithm Nation" (Second City Chicago Mainstage)

Digital: "Drinksgiving," "Diverse Sitcom," and "Mike's House" (Comedy Central)

Interesting Fact: Chance the Rapper once introduced my comedy group as Drake.

Name: Vasthy Mompoint

Hometown: Hoover, Ala./Port au Prince, Haiti

Education: The American Musical Dramatic Academy (New York)

Training: Upright Citizens Brigade Academy (New York), Anthony Meindl Acting Studio (New York), Jakie Presti Studio ( New York)

Credits: Television: "Awkwafina" (Comedy Central), "Mysteries of Laura" (NBC), "Spongebob Squarepants" (Nickelodeon), "The Prom" (Netflix), "Dick Johnson Is Dead" (Netflix)

Interesting Fact: I've been in the original company of eight Broadway shows.

Name: Zack Colonna

Hometown: Wallingford, Pa.

Education: B.A., theater, the George Washington University

Training: The Second City (Chicago), iO (Chicago)

Credits: Film: "Open" (short), "Best Friend" (short)

Stage: "Brand New Kid" (National Tour, The Kennedy Center), "Sound of Music" (The Lyric Opera), "Hello Dolly" (Ford's Theatre)

Commercial: Subway (National), Ocean Spray (National)

Digital: "Queer Window" (podcast/live show), "Marge & Suze" (Web series), "Hollywood Rising" (Web series)

Interesting Fact: In middle school, everyone called me "butt-cut" because I had a SERIOUS middle part in my hair. It has scarred me for life.

As previously announced, Stephen Guarino ("I'm Dying Up Here") will return to direct with Tien Tran ("Easy") serving as head writer, Tess Paras ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") serving as associate director and 11 former showcase alumi making up the writers' room.





