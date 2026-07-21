CAMP ROCK 3 Official Trailer Released Ahead of Disney Channel Premiere

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Disney has released the official trailer for CAMP ROCK 3, the third installment in the long-running Disney Channel franchise, ahead of its August 13 premiere on Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the film to stream on Disney+ the following day. The movie follows Connect 3 — played by returning cast members Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — as they head back to Camp Rock to find an opening act for a major reunion tour, setting off a competition among campers that brings rising tensions, unexpected alliances, and new romances. Directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, the film adds Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Sherry Cola, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean to the cast alongside returning cast member Maria Canals-Barrera, with Tim Federle executive producing alongside the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, among others.

SYNOPSIS

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

CAST

Joining THE FRANCHISE are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez ('The Slumber Party') and written by Eydie Faye ('The Slumber Party'), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle ('High School Musical: The Musical: The Series') executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the 'Camp Rock' franchise.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE

'One Beat Away,' the first single from 'Camp Rock 3' and performed by Liamani and the cast, is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The 'Camp Rock 3' Original Soundtrack is now available to pre-save/pre-add and pre-order on Apple, Spotify and Amazon, and to pre-order on vinyl. The digital soundtrack will be available Aug. 14, with the vinyl to follow on September 18.

The 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' returns to NORTH AMERICA in fall 2026, featuring stars from the 'Descendants,' 'ZOMBIES' and 'Camp Rock' franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now at www.WorldsCollideTour.com. The tour will continue in 2027 with 11 shows across the U.K. and Europe. Tickets are available now at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

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