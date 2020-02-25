Bruce Willis' ANTI-LIFE Earns Global Sales

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment is pleased to announce multiple sales on ANTI-LIFE aka BREACH during EFM in Berlin.

"Anti-Life delivers on VFX, action and most importantly Bruce Willis. Audiences are in for a fun ride and we're overwhelmed with the positive response from the market." Said Epstein.

A slew of sales on ANTI-LIFE/BREACH include Benelux - Dutch Film Works, France - Metropolitan, Portugal - Films 4 You Ltd., Scandinavia - Scanbox, Spain - Twelve Oaks Pictures, United Kingdom - Signature Entertainment, Bulgaria - bTV Media Group, CIS - Paradise Film, Ex-Yugoslavia - Blitz, Hungary - RTL Hungary, Poland - Monolith, Romania - Programs4Media, Cambodia - Suraya, Indonesia - PT Falcon, Japan - Presidio, Malaysia - Suraya, Pan-Asian PTV - FOX Networks, South Korea - Storm Pictures Korea, Middle East - Eagle Films Entertainment, Australia/New Zealand - Eagle Entertainment, Airline - Terry Steiner International.

BREACH stars Bruce Willis who's known worldwide for his performances in DIE HARD franchise and GLASS, as well as Rachel Nicols (STAR TREK, G.I. JOE: THE RISE OF COBRA), and Thomas Jane (THE PREDATOR (2018), THE PUNISHER). The film also stars Cody Kearsley, who has developed an immense following and fan-base from his role in RIVERDALE.

A hardened mechanic (Bruce Willis) is one of a few chosen to stay awake and maintain an interstellar arc fleeing a dying planet Earth with a few thousand lucky souls on board... the last of humanity. Unfortunately, humans are not the only guests on board. A shape-shifting alien creature has also taken residence and its only goal is to kill as many people as possible. Now, the crew must think quickly and try to stop this menace before it destroys humanity.

Film Mode Entertainment is handling international rights on the film.

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode's recent titles include CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, HOOKING UP starring Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson and Vivica A. Fox, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, and BURN starring Josh Hutcherson and Suki Waterhouse.

Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalogue of more than 1500 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA.





