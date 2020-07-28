Bronson Pinchot to Appear on 3D+U This Friday

Tune in Friday, July 31 at 2:00 PM (PDT)

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals has announced its special 3D+U guest for this week. On Friday, July 31, 3-D's Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson will welcome Emmy Award nominee Bronson Pinchot ("Perfect Strangers," "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") as his guest for "Fantastical Friday." Dawson will speak to Pinchot from 2:00-3:30 PM (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTShows.



Bronson Pinchot was born at home because his parents were like that. There followed a blurry span after which he got a scholarship to Yale. After Yale he was spotted in an off-Broadway show and cast in Risky Business. A bit part in Beverly Hills Cop led to the TV series "Perfect Strangers." Bronson made both his musical theater and Shakespearean debuts in 1999/2000 with Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre (in which he gave the song "Bang!"-which had been trimmed from A Little Night Music-its Broadway debut) as well as playing Autolycus in the Public Theater's Winter's Tale. Somewhere along the line, Nelson Mandela, Lucille Ball and a guy at the Balboa Exit of the 118 Freeway all made a point of telling him they admired his work which was satisfying/surreal. Bronson has nothing but fond memories of his time at 3-D Theatricals, except for the troubling fact that he has never been asked back despite aggressive hinting. He has a mole on one calf.



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

