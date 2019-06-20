Breaking Glass Snuggles Up To Indie Gem CUBBY

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the eccentric, lovable LGBTQ feature CUBBY.Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in April in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Jordan Mattos, Managing Director of Aspect Ratio Films. CUBBY will open theatrically in New York City, followed by a DVD & VOD release, in the 3rdquarter of 2019.

CUBBY held its World Premiere at the 34th Lovers Film Festival - Torino in the International Feature Film Competition, and will play Inside Out Toronto, Frameline43, as well as a number of other prestigious festivals to be announced shortly.

"With such excellent films like Sunrise, Body Electric, Laurence Anyways, Breaking Glass has established itself as an appreciator of promising, firebrand filmmakers and I'm excited to have Cubby join the Breaking Glass family and reach audiences nationwide", said Mattos.

Proudly executive produced by David France (Director of the Oscar nominated and Gotham Award winning film How to Survive a Plague) and Henry van Ameringen (Ira Sachs' Love Is Strange), and expertly cast by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA (Moonrise Kingdom, Manchester by the Sea, Spider-Man: Homecoming), CUBBY stars 4-time Emmy nominated, two-time Golden Globe, and Independent Spirit Award nominated Patricia Richardson (Home Improvement, "Ulee's Gold"), Jeanine Serralles ("Inside Llewyn Davis"), Noah Baumbach regular Matthew Shear ("Mistress America", "While We're Young", "The Meyorowitz Stories", and the new 2019 Baumbach project), and the feature film debut of Mark Blane. 2017 Grammy winner Jon Natchez of THE WAR ON DRUGS composed the original score.

"Oddball characters from the 80s and 90s like Ruth Stoops, Muriel Heslop, Edward Scissorhands, and Ace Ventura are rare in today's movie landscape. And of course, they're never gay characters and played by gay actors" said Blane.

"It's going to be super rad to see how audiences respond to our bizarre protagonist in Cubby," said Mankoff. "Breaking Glass saw in our movie exactly the queer oddball charm and nostalgia missing from other films. We're excited to share the mighty little Cubby."

Mark, a misanthropic 26-year-old gay man, had been living in his mother's garage in Indiana and working on his sexually explicit-and BDSM-themed-artwork until a lie he tells gets him unwittingly in New York City, dog paddling among the sharks. There, he takes a job babysitting for 6-year-old Milo, a new best friend who fully accepts Mark, but does little to help him meet the challenges of everyday life.

Falling behind on rent, and running out of anti-anxiety pills, Mark finally discovers the inspiration he needs, in the form of the alternative superhero, Leather-Man, who appears to him through the lens of a psychedelic cupcake. As a sexy metaphor for discipline and control, Leather-Man helps Mark onto the path for success, but not before Mark's babysitting adventures turn from empowering, to risky, and ultimately: transformative.

"Quirky, charming and completely unique, writer and co-director Mark Blane's Cubby is about a millennial gay man trying to find his place in NYC's competitive art world, while struggling to keep his position as a babysitter to a precocious 6-year-old", said Richard Ross, Co-President of Breaking Glass. "Anchored by a fantastic supporting performance from Patricia Richardson as his grating but loving mother, the film succeeds as a testament to the thousands of eccentrics and misfits who are looking for their place in life."





