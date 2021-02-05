Bravo Renews THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY for a Sophomore Season

On the heels of the season finale, Bravo announces a season two pick-up for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

An epic three-part reunion closes out the first season and kicks off on Wednesday, February 10 at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Host Andy Cohen sits down in-person with Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah to discuss all of the dramatic moments from the inaugural season.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" ranked as a top five new unscripted series on cable in 2020 among P18-49. The series premiere garnered 3.2 million total viewers across all platforms to date and earned Bravo's biggest series launch in nearly five years among P25-54 and P18-49.

"Reunion Part 1" Airs Wednesday, February 10 at 10pm ET/PT

The reunion kicks off with Jen revealing the issues that still haunt her and her husband Sharrieff, while Whitney addresses the rumors swirling in her marriage. Meredith confronts Jen about the awkward night at her house, leading to a heated conversation about Brooks. Tensions rise with Lisa and Mary when Lisa defends her friendship with Jen.

"Reunion Part 2" Airs Wednesday, February 17 at 10pm ET/PT

Mary reveals intimate details about her marriage and sets the record straight about her church. Jen finally puts the hospital comments to bed, meanwhile Meredith demands respect from the women about her marriage. Frustrations heighten between Lisa, Whitney and Heather, which finally pushes Lisa to her breaking point.

"Reunion Part 3" Airs Wednesday, February 24 at 10pm ET/PT

The husbands take the stage and Justin reveals shocking details about leaving the Mormon church, Robert addresses Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, and Whitney shares an update on her dad's sobriety. Emotions come to a head when Jen opens up about cultural insensitivities within the group, leaving the women startled and confused with Jen even more hurt than before.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television), InventTV and MikeTV with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Sergio Alfaro, Michaline Babich, Luke Neslage, Lori Gordon and Adam Karpel serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

