Bravo Makes Dating Funny Again With BLIND DATE Premiere Nov. 18

Bravo dives back into the dating pool with its reboot of the iconic series "Blind Date," premiering Monday, November 18 at 11:30pm ET/PT. In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe left or right, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection - or perhaps just any connection - take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date. A nod to the original format with a modernized twist to match social media trends, each half-hour episode focuses on two couples of varying ethnicity, sexual orientation and age. As each unpredictable date progresses, only time will tell if these strangers struggle to connect or find their perfect match. For a sneak peek, please look below.

Cameras follow these daters' every move and their dates range from awkward, to fun, to cringeworthy in the best way possible. Comedian Nikki Glaser guides viewers through each encounter with hilarious commentary, as various graphics, animations and ever-telling "thought bubbles" ensure that nothing goes unsaid. With nothing to rely on but first impressions, perhaps it's the adventure of the unknown for these daters that proves sometimes you're better off going in blind.

"Blind Date" first debuted in 1999 and ran for 10 successful Syndicated seasons, airing 1440 episodes in total.

"Blind Date" is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio with Billy Taylor and K.P. Anderson serving as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories