Bravo Announces THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

Bravo has announced a new Housewives franchise! The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere in 2022.

Variety reports that the series will spotlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and WILD nightlife scene.

Watch Bravo's announcement of the series here:

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ ? ?? Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV - Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

The Real Housewives of Dubai will join New York, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Miami, and Orange County. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip is set to debut on Peacock November 18.

