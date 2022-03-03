Blink49 Studios Signs Exclusive First-Look Deal with Sheri Elwood

BLINK49 STUDIOS (formerly known as Blink Studios), the recently launched content venture backed by global film and TV studio Endeavor Content, has entered into an exclusive multi-year first-look television deal with prolific Canadian screenwriter, executive producer, director and showrunner Sheri Elwood (Lucifer, Call Me Fitz, Moonshine).

Under the pact, Elwood will develop scripted television series for all platforms spanning broadcast, cable and streaming. Endeavor Content will handle international distribution for all projects.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Sheri who is incredibly talented, passionate and boasts originality in her projects. She truly represents the best of Canadian storytellers whose voice has global impact," commented Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer, BLINK49 STUDIOS. "This deal is part of our overall content strategy to partner with world-class talent to create compelling entertainment."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with John, Carolyn and the whole Blink Team, of whom I've been fans of for years. May we be fearless in our shared vision to create binge-worthy, out-of-the-box stories," said Elwood.

Sheri was an Executive Producer and writer on the hit comic-procedural Lucifer, recently deemed television's most-watched series of 2021. In addition, she created, wrote and directed episodes of the dark cable comedy CALL ME FITZ starring Jason Priestley, which ran for four seasons and broadcast in 142 international territories.

The series garnered critical acclaim and was the recipient of multiple awards, including the Directors Guild Award for Best Comedy (for all four seasons) as well as 27 Canadian Screen Award nominations and wins such as Best Comedy, Best Writing and Best Direction. Most recently, Elwood's CBC original 1-hr dramedy Moonshine was picked up for a sophomore season.

The deal was brokered by Amanda Burnett of UTA, LEG and attorney Gregg Gellman and Robyn Meisinger, Producer and Manager, Anonymous Content.

Focusing heavily on a creative-first approach, BLINK49 STUDIOS is dedicated to partnering with best-in-class writers, creators and producers, as well as aggressively pursuing IP in Canada and throughout the world. The indie studio is committed to applying significant resources to support new and diverse Canadian voices.

Most recently, BLINK49 STUDIOS acquired the rights to "Hold My Girl," the upcoming novel from emerging Canadian author Charlene Carr, with Academy Award® and Emmy® nominated producer Michael London and Shannon Gaulding of Groundswell Productions (Snowfall, The Magicians) attached to executive produce.