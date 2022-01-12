Bleachers Replace Roddy Ricch as Musical Guest on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Saturday Night Live returns January 15 with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers, replacing the previously announced Roddy Ricch.

Bleachers will make their SNL musical guest debut. Their third studio album, "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night" was released last year to critical acclaim.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Fresh off the release of her Golden Globe-winning performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will make her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE debut as host.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, SNL will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of SNL now on Peacock.