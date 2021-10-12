Bess Wohl to Adapt THE CHILDREN'S HOUR into Series for Anonymous Content

Bess Wohl has been announced to adapt Lillian Hellman's 1934 play The Children's Hour into a television series.

The play follows two women who work at a boarding school in 1930's New England, as they become entangled in a scandal accusing them of having a lesbian relationship with one of their students. The allegation destroys both women's careers, thus testing the power of their friendship.

Deadline reports that Wohl's adaptation will keep the story in its original 1930s context but will expand it to include details from the legal case, which Hellman's play is based on. Additionally it will dive deeper into the community surrounding the all-girls boarding school and the psyche of the young accuser.

Bess Wohl made her Broadway debut with her play Grand Horizons in 2019. Other plays include Small Mouth Sounds, American Hero, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, and PRETTY FILTHY, in collaboration with Michael Friedman and The Civilians.

She also writes for film and television and her film, Irreplaceable You, premiered on Netflix in February of 2018, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Christopher Walken, Kate McKinnon and Steve Coogan. She won an Athena Award for her original screenplay, Virginia and her screenplay, In, was included on Hollywood's Black List of best scripts. She has developed original television projects for HBO, ABC, USA, FOX and others.