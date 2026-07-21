Ben Shapiro Urges Conservatives Not to Dismiss THE ODYSSEY on THE VIEW

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Ben Shapiro stopped by THE VIEW to address conservative skepticism toward THE ODYSSEY, arguing that audiences on the right should not dismiss the ancient Greek epic or its upcoming film adaptation. The appearance placed Shapiro in conversation with the daytime program's co-hosts on a topic that sits at the intersection of politics and popular culture.

The conversation centered on Shapiro's contention that THE ODYSSEY holds value for conservative viewers, a point he pressed directly to the panel. His argument appeared aimed at countering any ideological resistance that might lead right-leaning audiences to skip the film adaptation entirely.

The film version of THE ODYSSEY has been a recurring subject on THE VIEW during its press cycle. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and director Christopher Nolan also appeared on the program to discuss bringing Homer's epic to the screen and how each approached their respective characters in the adaptation.

Shapiro's segment adds a distinct political dimension to THE VIEW's coverage of the film, framing the source material as something that transcends partisan lines rather than belonging to any single cultural camp.

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