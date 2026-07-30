Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding Win Big on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE for Charity

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Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding turned a run on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE into a payday for charity, teaming up on the ABC game show and walking away with a significant win. GOOD MORNING AMERICA highlighted the pairing, noting that the Oscar winner and the Jeopardy! champion combined their strengths to win big for Affleck's nonprofit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

The appearance builds on the pair's earlier outing on the revived MILLIONAIRE format, which pairs celebrities together to answer trivia questions rather than relying on a single contestant. Ding brings a Jeopardy! pedigree to the partnership, while Affleck's involvement centers on directing the winnings toward his nonprofit work rather than personal gain.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Affleck and Ding's win on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE came during the show's current run airing Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, part of the revived format that channels winnings toward charitable causes instead of an individual's pocket.

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