Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding Win $1 Million on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE for Charity

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Ben Affleck and Jeopardy champion Jamie Ding walked away with a $1 million prize after nailing the top question on a special edition of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, a result highlighted in a segment on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The duo's win directs the money toward Affleck's non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

The pairing reflects the show's current celebrity duo structure, which has been a defining feature of its revived run, pairing recognizable names to answer trivia questions together rather than relying on a single contestant.

Because the format channels winnings toward charitable causes instead of an individual's pocket, the $1 million payout goes directly to the Eastern Congo Initiative rather than to either contestant personally, distinguishing this version from earlier iterations of the long-running franchise.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the two delivered a winning moment on the ABC game show, which airs Mondays at 8/7c.

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