Bella Thorne Joins Upcoming Film HABIT

Deadline reports that Bella Thorne has joined "Habit," an upcoming indie film from the producers of "Mudbound." "Mudbound" was nominated for several Academy Awards.

Janell Shirtcliff directs in her feature directorial debut. Suki Kaiser wrote the script, based on the story by Shirtcliff and Libby Mintz.

The film is about a street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out - by masquerading as a Nun.

Thorne starred in "The Duff," "Blended," "Midnight Sun," and on Disney Channel's "Shake it Up."

