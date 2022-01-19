BWW Exclusive: Filming Wraps on MOJAVE DIAMONDS

Broadway World has exclusively learned that after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming has just wrapped on the much-hyped about Las Vegas / Sandy Valley Ranch-production set of "Mojave Diamonds", which stars UFC fighters Chael Sonnen, Cowboy Cerrone and Rampage Jackson.

The film, written and directed by Asif Akbar, tells the story of a former MMA fighter and his brothers (Cowboy Cerrone, Chael Sonnen and Chris Maher) who must rescue their kidnapped family from a dangerous crime syndicate (lead by Weston Cage Coppola) after $50M of illegal diamonds gets stolen.

The film also stars Hollywood actresses Alex Rose Wiesel playing Laura Mason, wife of Joe Mason (Chael Sonnen), Kelly Lynn Reiter and Claudia Melatore playing their daughters, Ashley & Beth.

Speaking to BWW exclusively, Alex Rose Wiesel tells us, "Starting 2022 filming Mojave Diamonds was an absolute dream. The crew and cast are equally as magical as the desert locations we shot in. I can't wait to see and share what we created!"

The film by Al Bravo Films and Premier Entertainment Group is set for a theatrical release nationwide early next year.