BWW Exclusive: Dolph Lundgren, Leland Chapman and Colin Wayne Join Together To Raise Money For USA Cares and Veterans

The '3rd Annual Redline Steel Memorial Day Giveback' event has concluded with actor Dolph Lundgren, "Dog the Bounty Hunter "reality TV star Leland Chapman and United States Veteran-turned-entrepreneur Colin Wayne teaming up to help raise awareness and give back to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Together, the group of notable personalities came together in front of millions virtually on Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram channels on Memorial Day to raise $10,000 in physical cash for USA Cares, a non-profit organization existing "to help bear the burdens of service by providing military families with financial and advocacy support in their time of need" and donate over $500,000 worth of free products to Veteran families & supporters across the United States.

"USA Cares greatly appreciates the support of Redline Steel, Colin Wayne, Leland Chapman and Dolph Lundgren as part of this year's Memorial Day Giveback. Together we are working to support veteran families in need and to reduce the factors that contribute to veteran suicide. Thank you to everyone who contributed to help us in this effort," said Matt Castor, Vice President, USA Cares (http://usacares.org) exclusively to Broadway World.

Prior years of the Memorial Day Giveback event included actress Megan Fox, however, stepping in this year for her was Fox's 'Expendables 4' co-star Dolph Lundgren. Dolph tells us at BWW as well, "To be able to help veterans and their families is important to me. They make the greatest sacrifice to help keep us all and the world around us safe. And I appreciate the work Megan has done over the years, and it was a pleasure to star alongside her"

Wayne, who served in the US Army and survived a rocket attack in Afghanistan years ago before starting up Redline Steel (http://redlinesteel.com) back home in Alabama, looks to continue this tradition that has raised millions in donations over the past few years for many more years to come with his "People Over Profit" mindset leading the way.

In a final statement to us at BWW, Wayne said: "As a Veteran myself, Memorial Day is the most important federal holiday in existence and unfortunately has lost its true meaning. Memorial Day is a day to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It's a day to honor THE FAMILY members and loved ones that are no longer here so that we can have the many freedoms that we have in America. I am so happy to have had Dolph, Leland and USA Cares on board for the 3rd Annual Giveback, and look forward to many more charity initiatives in the near future."