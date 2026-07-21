BUDDY Releases Official Poster and Second Teaser Ahead of Comic-Con

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BUDDY, written and directed by Casper Kelly, has released an official poster and a second teaser ahead of an appearance at Comic-Con.

Roadside Attractions will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic childrens' television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room?

Inside the colorful world of 'It's Buddy!', a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when ONE CHILD refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS AND SABAN FILMS present a BOULDERLIGHT PICTURES / LOW SPARK FILMS production in association with SIPUR STUDIOS and SUBSTANCE.

NYR | 95 Minutes

MEET BUDDY AT COMIC-CON

An exclusive SDCC Breakfast with Buddy and Screening is scheduled for Friday, July 24th at Digital Gym, 1100 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101.

Screening #1: 9:00AM — Breakfast with Buddy, followed by an intro with Director and Co-Writer Casper Kelly. 10:00AM — Screening Begins.

Screening #2: 11:15AM — Breakfast with Buddy, followed by an intro with Director and Co-Writer Casper Kelly. 12:00PM — Screening Begins.

A Comic-Con panel titled 'Buddy, Everyone's Favorite Orange Unicorn, from the Deranged Mind of Casper Kelly' is scheduled for Friday, July 24th from 1:45–2:45PM at the San Diego Convention Center — Ballroom 20, 111 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101. Panelists include Director/Co-Writer Casper Kelly, Star Delaney Quinn, Producers Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifsz, Lead Puppeteer Devon Ludlow, and a Special Appearance by Buddy.

A press line for BUDDY at San Diego Comic-Con is also scheduled for Friday, July 24th at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront — Aqua Salon C, 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101. Press check-in begins at 3:00PM; the carpet opens at 3:30PM. Participants include Director/Co-Writer Casper Kelly, Star Delaney Quinn, Producers Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifsz, and a Special Appearance by Buddy.

CREDITS

Directed by Casper Kelly Written by Casper Kelly and Jamie KING Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, and Tracy Rosenblum Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie KING Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, with Topher Grace and Keegan-Michael Key

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