BRIDEZILLAS Season 13 Premieres September 24

"Bridezillas" returns to We tv this fall spotlighting 'normal' women who have turned into 'Bridezillas,' all in the name of planning the 'perfect' wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!

The series is executive produced by Shahram Qureshi. Executive producers for We tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.

Loni Love is a celebrated comedienne, host, actress, author, and TV personality. Early in her career, Love was a regular at the legendary Laugh Factory. In 2003, Love won the Jury Prize for Best Stand-Up on "Star Search," and went on to showcase on HBO's "U.S. Comedy Arts Festival" in Aspen. She has been a recurring guest DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and served as co-host of the GRACIE Award-winning radio show "Café Mocha" with rapper YoYo, where they have interviewed President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as John legend, and countless others. Additionally, she has guest hosted on FASHION POLICE and been a correspondent for ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT and E!. She has appeared in films such as "Mother's Day," "Paul Blart Mall Cop 2," "Soul Plane," among many others, and is the subject of the documentary "Being Loni Love."

