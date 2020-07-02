Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BRIC Launches Educational Programming in Partnership with NYC DOE

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  
BRIC Launches Educational Programming in Partnership with NYC DOE

BRIC in partnership with the NYC Department of Education (DOE), has announced a new three-hour weekday broadcast of educational content created by Brooklyn teachers, principals, and educators. Having started on June 22, 2020, the program will air on BRIC's Brooklyn Free Speech HD channel Mondays through Fridays, 9AM to 12PM EST.

"In these times of great need, our institution is responding to our community by creating educational content accessible to all and bridging the digital divide that is now more prevalent than ever. We're thrilled to partner with the NYC Department of Education in this important project" said BRIC President Kristina Newman-Scott.

WHERE TO WATCH
Free Streaming: bricartsmedia.org/HD
Spectrum: Channel 1993
Optimum: Channel 951
Verizon: Channel 47

Through BRIC's networks, the program will reach hundreds of thousands of households in the DOE's Brooklyn North and South districts, enhancing the remote learning experience for many students and families.


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Renaissance Theatre Announces Safety Precautions Being Taken Upon Reopening
  • QUIZ: Match the Lyric to the Hamilton Character!
  • Arts Midwest Announces 2020-2021 Shakespeare in American Communities Grants
  • How Are Summer Theatre Camps Around the Country Making the Move to Online?