Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BRELAND & Friends Announce London Headline Show

BRELAND & Friends Announce London Headline Show

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 19th August.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Platinum-certified genre-blending artist BRELAND has announced his first UK headline show and he will be joined by a host of special guests to celebrate the occasion. The BRELAND & Friends show will take place at The Garage, London on October 21st. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 19th August here.

Regarding the show BRELAND says, "I haven't been shy about how playing in London for C2C was my favourite experience as an artist. As soon as I left, I started looking for more opportunities to tap into the UK music scene, setting up interviews and dropping a song with Maisie Peters. I couldn't be more excited to announce Breland & Friends London - I can already tell it will be an unforgettable night."

BRELAND's collaboration with Maisie Peters on her single 'Cate's Brother' is one of a number of huge pairings BRELAND has REVEALED over the past 12 months alone.

Most recently BRELAND released his new single 'Told You I Could Drink' featuring country superstars Lady A. The track is taken from his forthcoming debut album CROSS COUNTRY out September 9th via Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville and available to pre-order here.

CROSS COUNTRY finds BRELAND seamlessly crossing genres of hip hop, country, gospel, pop and more, reflecting the Nashville artist's influences while delivering a fresh new sound for 2022.

It features further exciting collaborations with Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban. BRELAND has co-written every song alongside an impressive list of some of the most in-demand songwriters including Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Sam Hunt, ERNEST, Ryan Hurd and more.

A phenomenal performer, BRELAND stunned UK fans with his standout shows at C2C Festival earlier this year. BRELAND will be bringing his crowd-thrilling live set back to the UK in October, first touring the UK with Russell Dickerson, before finishing with his BRELAND & Friends headline show in London on October 21st.

The first BRELAND & Friends show took place in Nashville in April and proved a star-studded event with appearances from the likes of Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Charles Kelley, Mickey Guyton and more. Fans can expect another stacked line up in London as BRELAND celebrates the release of his debut album with his friends from both sides of the Atlantic.

With PLATINUM breakout 'My Truck', singer/songwriter/producer BRELAND has emerged as a bold new force on today's music landscape. The Breakthrough Artist by Amazon Music first popped off when the hip-hop and country hybrid hit No.1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 in 2019, and a remix featuring Sam Hunt landed on best-of-the-year lists from NPR to The New York Times.

Adding to his 600 MILLION+ career streams, BRELAND is previewing his highly anticipated debut CROSS COUNTRY coming September 9th with infectious releases 'Told You I Could Drink (feat. Lady A),' 'Natural', 'Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett),' GOLD-certified 'Throw It Back (feat. Keith Urban)' and title track (feat. Mickey Guyton).

BRELAND OCTOBER UK TOUR DATES

11th - Bristol, Thekla*
12th - London, Electric Ballroom*
14th - Glasgow, St. Lukes*
15th - Manchester, Academy 2*
18th - Birmingham, O2 Institute 2*
19th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms*
21st - London, The Garage
*supporting Russell Dickerson



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


DJ Whoo Kid Announced As DJ For 4X Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski's Official Retirement Party
August 15, 2022

After 11 illustrious seasons of professional football racking up more than 9,200 yards receiving, over 90 touchdowns, and four championship rings, Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his jersey and coming to Mohegan Sun to party and celebrate his retirement in style! The party will be at Mohegan Sun FanDual Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun.
Jason Bajada Shares New Single 'Walt Disney'
August 15, 2022

Picking up where he left off with “Snake” early this year, Jason Bajada shares the second song, 'Walt Disney,' from his highly anticipated upcoming album Crushed Grapes. The song and the official video debuted today at Rock & Roll Globe and the track is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.
GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Sets October Netflix Premiere
August 15, 2022

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. Watch a new video first look at the series now!
SPRING AWAKENING Star Lauren Pritchard Debuts New Album 'lauren|LOLO'
August 15, 2022

The Spring Awakening alum is is joined by songwriters Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, John Legend), Jacob Sinclair (Taylor Swift, Pink, Panic! At the Disco), Mike Viola (Ryan Adams, Shania Twain, Mandy Moore), Derek Fuhrmann (Kygo, Iggy Azalea), Justin Parker (Rihanna, Keith Urban, Sia) and Søren Hansen (New Politics).
Jeff Harnar Celebrates New Album 'I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words' With Concerts at Laurie Beechman Theatre
August 15, 2022

The album, which is currently available on CD and digital formats, boasts a 20-piece orchestra conducted by renowned jazz piano virtuoso Jon Weber (host of NPR’s “Piano Jazz”) and is produced by Bart Migal, with Ronald Thomas serving as executive producer. Listen to the new album and check out new information on tickets!