BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES Season Seven is Coming to WEtv

It’s finally happening.

It's finally happening. Season seven of 'Braxton Family Values' premieres Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv. The Braxtons are BACK in full force with the family's biggest surprise.

After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Following a year of love & loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?

With compelling, can't miss unscripted shows, WE tv's programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. We tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today's digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community.

WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

Watch the cold open here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles