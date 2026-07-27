BLACKJEANS to Invite Audiences to END OF THE WORLD (PART 1)

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BLACKJEANS has announced END OF THE WORLD (PART 1), inviting audiences to experience the new work, according to a recent announcement.

New York City-based artist BlackJeans invites listeners into his wild and theatrical universe with his new EP, END OF THE WORLD (Part 1). The six-track release is the first installment in a four-part EP series built around one simple question: If the world is ending, why not throw a party?

Written by BlackJeans and co-produced by Adam Thein (known for his work with Djo), END OF THE WORLD (Part 1) brings together dance-pop, electronic production, punk energy, cabaret, clowning, and underground nightlife in a chaotic, euphoric collision of sound and spectacle. Although the EP clocks in at just under 13 minutes, it feels far bigger than its runtime. BlackJeans packs each moment with infectious hooks, theatrical twists, tongue-in-cheek humor, and bombastic lyricism, creating a project that reveals new details with every listen.

At the center of BlackJeans' world, clownery isn't a costume—it's a philosophy. Throughout history, jesters have exposed uncomfortable truths through humor, spectacle, and self-parody. BlackJeans carries that tradition forward, using absurdity and theatricality to remind listeners that falling on your face every now and then doesn't mean you aren't hot as f. His music is an invitation for late bloomers, queer people, misfits, weirdos, and freaks alike to embrace every part of themselves because, if the world really is ending, there's no better time to celebrate being alive.

BlackJeans has quickly emerged as one of New York City's most exciting underground artists. Rolling Stone UK named him one of its Artists to Watch, calling him 'a clown of chaos and Jester of Jubilation.' He has since amassed more than 1 million streams across DSPs, built a TikTok following of over 22K, and garnered millions of views across multiple viral videos. His fearless creativity and unapologetic individuality have earned him a devoted following.

In addition to his online success, BlackJeans has cultivated a devoted real-world community through his recurring 'End of the World' events in New York City. Featuring performances from BlackJeans and his live band, The Sick fs, alongside multiple guest performers, the immersive events blur the lines between concert, nightclub, performance art, and theatrical spectacle.

Equal parts dance party, performance art, and manifesto for the beautifully unhinged, END OF THE WORLD (Part 1) is proof that even at the end of the world, the party goes on.

Photo Credit: Nelitza Wargo-Rodriguez



Photo Credit: Nelitza Wargo-Rodriguez

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