BETTER CALL SAUL Will Return for a Sixth and Final Season

Deadline reports that "Better Call Saul" will return on AMC for a sixth and final season.

Season five will premiere starting February 23. The season consists of ten episodes, and follows Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman." It creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito star on the "Breaking Bad" spinoff.

"From day one of BETTER CALL SAUL my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill - now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould. "We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season - we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."

Read the original story on Deadline.





