BETRAYAL Season 4 to Stream on Hulu Starting Aug. 4

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A fourth season of the docuseries BETRAYAL, based on the top-ranked true crime podcast of the same name, is set to begin streaming on Hulu. The series, which stems from Disney Entertainment Television, continues its exploration of real-life stories of deception and its aftermath.

Season 4 of the hit true crime docuseries 'Betrayal,' based on the No. 1 true crime podcast of the same name, begins streaming on Tuesday, Aug. 4, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. Karoline Borega's story is at the center of 'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets.' She was married to respected Colorado Springs Police officer Joel Kern. As the truth emerges, so does a web of lies that deceived his family and the force he represented. The series will delve into his betrayal, this family's resilience, and how Karoline rebuilt her life after discovering his years of misconduct.

The three-part docuseries, 'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets,' spotlights the devastation and perseverance of a family when a shocking confession reveals how a husband and father had been abusing his position of authority to pursue a secret sexual life. Key interviews in the docuseries include Karoline Borega and her daughter, Nicole, whose father's infidelities caused her to question her own childhood memories of their relationship, as well as one of Joel Kern's ex-lovers, who shares insight into their relationship, along with exclusive videos of the internal affairs investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Also featured in the docuseries is 'Betrayal' podcast host Andrea Gunning.

Three seasons of the 'Betrayal' docuseries, in addition to the 2026 weekly primetime series 'Betrayal: Secrets and Lies,' are all available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+: 'Betrayal: The Perfect Husband' (premiered July 2023), 'Betrayal: A Father's Secret' (premiered July 2024) and 'Betrayal: Under His Eye' (premiered September 2025).

'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets' is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch are executive producers for Glass Entertainment. Conal Byrne is executive producer for iHeartPodcasts. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, Muriel Pearson is executive producer, and Eileen Murphy is senior editorial producer.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios is inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting and is an award-winning, premium news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist, spanning true crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories. ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,' 'BRATS,' 'The Lady Bird Diaries,' Emmy-winning 'Patrice: The Movie,' 'Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything,' 'Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold Story' and most recently '#SKYKING.' Other popular docuseries, documentaries and specials include 'Scamanda,' 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,' 'Betrayal: Under His Eye,' 'Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?,' 'Mr. and Mrs. Murder' and 'Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari' and 'The Mystery of Richard Simmons – A Diane Sawyer Special.'

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