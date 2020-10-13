BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Reunites on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

The virtual two-part reunion premieres Monday, October 19 and Monday, October 26 at 9pm ET/PT.

Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" "Below Deck Mediterranean" virtual two-part reunion premieres Monday, October 19 and Monday, October 26 at 9pm ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen catches up with the Wellington crew from across the globe including Captain Sandy Yawn, Hannah Ferrier, Malia White, Christine "Bugsy" Drake, Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran, Tom Checketts, Aesha Scott, Jessica More, Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard to reflect on this season's most dramatic moments.

As the crew looks back on an emotionally-charged season, nothing is left off the table when these yachties address everything from maritime law, crew turnaround and challenges with hierarchy on board.

Coming up on the reunion:

The reunion kicks off with Captain Sandy and the crew addressing head on the major changes among the group that topped off a shocking season, including Lara's hasty departure and Hannah's unexpected firing. Tensions quickly escalate as Sandy and Hannah discuss their complicated relationship.

While Hannah could not be happier with her baby girl on the way, she tries to clear the air on claims that she "checked out" this season and is quick to defend herself when the group questions her absence from a crew day off. When Andy addresses Hannah's dismissal and the challenges with maritime law, a startling confession from another crew member leaves the group shocked.

As the first female bosun in "Below Deck" history, Malia revisits the ups and downs with the deckhand crew and her boyfriend Tom joining the boat. The crew weighs in on Hannah and Malia's argument over cabin arrangements and Malia defends her decision to report unregistered drugs on board, ultimately resulting in Hannah's departure.

Christine "Bugsy" Drake recalls what it was like working with Hannah again and reflects on the challenges she faced taking over as Chief Stew.

Kiko revisits the aftermath of the Vegas night debacle and Captain Sandy's presence in the galley. He gives an update on what he's been up to since leaving the boat.

After joining the crew to spend more time with his girlfriend Malia, Tom takes a turn in the hot seat when his demeanor in the galley and its effect on Malia's role as bosun comes into question.

Meanwhile, Rob and Jess touch on their "boatmance" and reveal what exactly happened after they left the boat together, leaving the group with mixed reactions.

Alex shares his thoughts on his fellow yachties, the drama that unfolded this season, and the status of his relationship with Bugsy.

Aesha once again clears the air on her friendship with Rob, but when an old exchange between the two is exposed, the group is left shocked to its core.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.

