BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER Returns For Season Two in July

The premiere of “Below Deck Down Under” season two will air Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Beginning Monday, July 24, two new episodes will air back-to-back each week.

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott will return for the new season. New crew members include Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, Deckhands Adam Lukasiewicz and Harry Van Vliet, and Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.

“Below Deck Down Under” is produced by 51 Minds, with Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Cristina Lopez, Jill Goslicky, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein as executive producers.

Coming Up This Season:

Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and WILD guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season. Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy.

Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being. Mouth-watering menus and flavorful spreads delight the guests, but frustrations simmer between Chef Tzarina and Jason when he assists in the galley.

Initially understaffed, the deckhands make costly errors as they struggle to find their stride on the unpredictable, aging vessel. The interior experiences smooth sailing until a clash of work styles creates a rift between the stews.

Unexpected newcomers rock the boat throughout the season, including a shocking franchise crossover with the arrival of a polarizing familiar face. A slew of hook-ups, break-ups, and a rare “love pentagon” leaves the crew reeling as tension spills over on deck.

Watch a sneak peek here: