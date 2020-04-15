BBC America to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in the United States, BBC America will air a 24-hours per day, four-day event showcasing the very best nature programming television has to offer.

"Now, more than ever, many of us have come to appreciate the extraordinary beauty and deep benefits of the natural world," said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Director of BBC AMERICA. "So at a time when we're all staying at home, we wanted to give viewers a chance to escape into the wonders of nature as we celebrate the 50th Anniversay of Earth Day, with landmark favorites from BBC Studios and brand new documentary specials."

The Earth Day Celebration line-up includes:

Marathon of the original Planet Earth series - Beginning Monday, April 20th at 1pm/12c and ending Tuesday, April 21st at 11am/10c

Filmed over four years across 64 different countries, Emmy® winner Sir David Attenborough presents a documentary series exploring how animals meet the challenges of surviving in the most iconic habitats on Earth.

Blue Planet II Marathon - Beginning Tuesday, April 21st at 3pm/2c

BBC AMERICA's Blue Planet II takes viewers on a revelatory and magical journey into the mesmerizing world of our oceans - the most undiscovered place on our planet. Our oceans are by turn tempestuous and serene, exquisitely beautiful and bleakly forbidding. They cover 70% of the Earth's surface and hold 97% of all the water in the world. There is more life in the deep sea than anywhere else on Earth. It is said we know more about the surface of Mars than the depths of our own planet. Our final frontier is the deep ocean - Earth's "inner space." Sir David Attenborough's work on this series earned him his first Emmy® Award for Outstanding Narrator.

*BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet - Tuesday, April 21st at 8pm/7c

The most spectacular moments from BBC AMERICA's Seven Worlds, One Planet, the latest landmark series from the legendary BBC Studios Natural History Unit, that highlight the rich and wonderful diversity of life found on our planet's seven unique continents. We witness the pioneering animals of North America, travel from the depths of the South American jungles to the frozen peaks of Asia, back toward the searing heat of Australia, and then to the frozen waters off Antarctica. Exploring the cities of Europe, so full of surprises, and completing our journey in the vast plains of Africa, Seven Worlds, One Planet features extraordinary animal behavior and untold wildlife stories from each continent. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Planet Earth II Marathon - Beginning Wednesday, April 22nd at 3pm/2c

Captured in stunning Ultra-high definition detail, BBC AMERICA's Emmy®-winning series Planet Earth II is an immersive exploration of the islands, mountains, jungles, grasslands, deserts and cities of the world. Journey to the four corners of the globe to discover the extreme forces that shape life in each of these iconic landscapes and the remarkable ways animals manage to overcome the challenges of surviving in the wildest places on Earth. From eye-to-eye encounters with incredible creatures to epic journeys through breathtaking wildernesses, experience the wonder of the natural world as never before. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

*BBC AMERICA PREMIERE*

She Walks with Apes - Wednesday, April 22nd at 9pm/8c

Narrated by Killing Eve's Golden Globe®-winning Sandra Oh, the documentary is the epic story of three women - Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas - who embarked on lifelong journeys to live with humanity's closest living relatives, the Great Apes. Each of these trailblazers crossed the line from pure Science to passionate advocacy, helping to launch the global environmental movement and transforming the possibilities for women in science.

Dynasties 12-Hour Marathon - Beginning Thursday, April 23rd at 6pm/5c

Hosted by world-renowned Emmy® winner Sir David Attenborough and executive produced by Emmy®-winner Mike Gunton (Planet Earth II), Dynasties follows five of the world's most celebrated but endangered animals, as they do whatever it takes to survive and protect the next generation. Focusing on one particular family from each species per episode, Dynasties focuses in never-before-seen detail as each family plays politics, fights battles, makes alliances, launches take-overs, battles rivals, and wins family feuds.

Additionally available on BBC America digital and on demand platforms:

Selection of free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBCA App for the month of April, including First Steps, New England, Hidden World, and Attenborough and the Giant Elephant.

Expanded offering of nature series on demand, including the celebrated Planet Earth collection.

Watch the cutest (or happiest, or most soothing) nature and animal video clips on WonderstruckTV.com, where you can search by mood, animal, or location.





