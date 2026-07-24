BATTLE ROYALE to Screen in 4K for Final Weekend

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BATTLE ROYALE is set to screen in 4K during its final weekend, giving audiences a last chance to catch the presentation in that format.

The New York Asian Film Festival's 25th Edition presents its final three days of screenings at SVA Theatre and the Korean Cultural Center. BATTLE ROYALE, Kinji Fukasaku's 2000 original, screens in 4K restoration on Friday, July 24 at 9 PM at SVA Theatre.

Friday, July 24

BTS: THE RETURN screens at 4 PM at SVA Theatre. The screening is free, and all RSVPs have been claimed. Admission is first-come, first-served, and an RSVP does not guarantee a seat. Director Bao Nguyen introduces the film and takes questions afterward.

FUJIKO screens at 6:15 PM at SVA Theatre. Set in 1977, the film follows Fujiko as her in-laws take her baby, and she takes everything back. Yuki Katayama leads the single-mother story, which is the audience-award winner at both Udine and Nippon Connection. Director Taichi Kimura is in attendance for the Q&A.

FROSTED WINDOW screens at 8 PM at the Korean Cultural Center. The film follows several people across three seasons in one old Seoul neighborhood. Director Kim Jong-kwan does the Q&A.

BATTLE ROYALE screens at 9 PM at SVA Theatre. The film depicts forty-two ninth-graders trapped on an island, given three days by their government to kill one another until only one remains. Kinji Fukasaku's 2000 original screens in 4K.

Saturday, July 25

3670 screens at 1:15 PM at SVA Theatre. Park Joon-ho's debut follows a young North Korean defector in Seoul, pulled between the defectors who took him in and the city's queer nightlife. Kim Hyun-mok won Best Actor at Jeonju.

PENINSULA screens at 2:30 PM at the Korean Cultural Center. Yeon Sang-ho's TRAIN TO BUSAN follow-up features Gang Dong-won on a covert run into a quarantined, zombie-ravaged Korea.

SPA NIGHT screens at 4 PM at SVA Theatre. At a Koreatown spa, a dutiful son slips into a world of desire and shame. Ten years after Sundance, Andrew Ahn's debut screens with Ahn in person, and Bowen Yang moderating the conversation.

LOVELY DEATH screens at 6:30 PM at the Korean Cultural Center. The screening is free; all RSVPs have been claimed.

UNIDENTIFIED MURDER screens at 7 PM at SVA Theatre. One childhood alien abduction, a prank-happy influencer, an extortion plot, and a fed-up traffic cop collide across one chaotic Hong Kong night. The film is Kwok Ka-hei and Jack Lee's fast-cutting debut whodunit.

SAMURAI VENGEANCE screens at 8:30 PM at SVA Theatre. A legendary revenge killing turns into a mystery when a stranger arrives at the Edo kabuki theater where the duel happened, and every witness remembers a different truth.

SLEEP NO MORE screens at 9:15 PM at SVA Theatre. Golden Leopard winner Edwin's film is set in a wig factory where exhaustion makes you possessable.

Sunday, July 26 · The Close

SOMEONE SPECIAL screens at Noon at SVA Theatre in its world premiere. Sirat Intarachote of 4 KINGS leads the first feature from Petong Sakulchai and Ariel Feng, about a painter with a violent streak and THE THERAPIST one floor below him. Co-director Petong Sakulchai is in person. New York will be the film's first public audience.

TURGAUD screens at 2:45 PM at SVA Theatre. Adilkhan Yerzhanov's deadpan steppe neo-western follows a war-wrecked bodyguard, a contract killer come to collect, and loyalty starting to crack.

THE CHASER screens at 5:45 PM at SVA Theatre on 35mm. A disgraced ex-cop turned pimp tears through Seoul for a missing woman, chasing a killer the police already had and let go. Na Hong-jin's debut stars Kim Yoon-seok and Ha Jung-woo as hunter and hunted, screening on 35mm for the festival's final day.

The festival closes Sunday night at SVA with DEAR YOU at 8:20 and 8:30 PM. Both screenings are sold out.

A Kiyoshi Kurosawa giveaway is open through July 27, offering a chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the sold-out opening-weekend Q&A screenings of THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER at IFC Center.

NYAFF runs through July 26. The full schedule is available at nyaff.org.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on BATTLE ROYALE when Chelsea Table + Stage announced the production, with Samantha Roberts set to host the show exploring legendary rivalries in music history. More details on that announcement can be found in an earlier BroadwayWorld story.

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