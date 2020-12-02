BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW Bonus Episodes Added to Final Season

IFC's critically acclaimed Baroness von Sketch Show has one more surprise for its final season - bonus episodes!

The groundbreaking all-female comedy will continue its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, with five episodes of never-before-aired sketches. The Final Season: Bonus Episodes will premiere on IFC Wednesdays beginning February 24, 2021.

Created by, written and starring Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whalen, Baroness Von Sketch Show is directed by Vivieno Caldinelli and Joyce Wong, with additional sketches directed by the Baronesses. Jennifer Whalen serves as Showrunner. The series is produced by Frantic Films for Canada's CBC, with Executive Producer Jamie Brown.

