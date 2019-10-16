BAFTA Announces Host, Presenters & Redesigned Award For 2019 Britannia Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) has announced today that renowned British comedian James Veitch will host the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. Veitch will be joined on stage by this year's presenters - Vin Diesel, Donald Glover, Lupita Nyong'o, John C. Reilly and Kerry Washington - who will present each honoree with a newly redesigned Britannia Award created by former BAFTA Los Angeles Newcomer, Gary McMonnies.

Actor Vin Diesel will present Jackie Chan with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, while actor and musician Donald Glover will present Phoebe Waller-Bridge with the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o will present Jordan Peele with the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing Presented by Cunard, and actor and comedian John C. Reilly will present Steve Coogan with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy Presented by Jaguar Land Rover. Award-winning actress Kerry Washington will present Norman Lear with the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

"We are delighted that James Veitch will be hosting this year's Britannia Awards, and look forward to witnessing his undeniable charm, comedy and interactive material that has garnered him national attention," said Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. "We are also thrilled with Gary McMonnies' new award design, which honors the history and legacy of BAFTA, while also highlighting the uniqueness of BAFTA Los Angeles and its future growth."

Britannia Awards host James Veitch is known for his unashamedly nerdy and comical stand up material. He has sold out shows throughout the world, as well as done three TED Talks - one of which has become the most viewed video of all time on TED's Youtube channel. He currently resides in the Top 3 of the most popular talks of all time on TED.com. Veitch has written and performed two viral hit seasons of his show Scamalot with Mashable and made two appearances on TBS' Conan, who supported him on his national tour in 2018.

"I am really excited to be hosting the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards, but also to find out whether I'm being paid. I genuinely don't think I'm being paid for this gig," quipped James Veitch.

The new Britannia Award that will be presented at this year's ceremony looks to both tradition and innovation in its core design. The award was made in the same foundry as the bronze BAFTA award originally designed by Mitzi Cunliffe, and manufactured by New Pro Foundries, who have crafted each BAFTA award since 1976. The granite bases were provided by Rosslyn Stone, the same suppliers who have also historically provided the iconic masks. In the new award, the instantly recognizable and iconic BAFTA mask is suspended in a half globe, with metal lines representing the lines of latitude and longitude. The award symbolizes the idea that BAFTA operates in an industry that thrives on global collaboration and international cultural exchange.

McMonnies, who designed the new Britannia Award, was a participant of the BAFTA Los Angeles Newcomers Program, which is a new talent initiative that recognizes and supports up and coming international talent who have recently moved to Los Angeles, creating community and helping them grow through access to career furthering opportunities.

"It was such an honor to be asked by BAFTA to work on the new Britannia Award design. We wanted the award to sit comfortably in THE FAMILY of other BAFTA awards, but still be representative of BAFTA Los Angeles, and its global impact. We wanted the new design to be simple and classic, but still bold and recognizable," said McMonnies.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. The show will also be broadcast on Cosmote TV in Greece, Direct TV in Latin America and Nine Network in Australia. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony, and Alex Rudzinski (Grease Live!, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, World of Dance, The Masked Singer), will direct the awards ceremony.





