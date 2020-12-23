BACHELORETTE Tayshia Adams Accepts Proposal from Zac Clark with a Neil Lane Diamond Ring

In the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams' unexpected journey to love came to an end when she accepted a proposal from Zac Clark with a gorgeous diamond and platinum engagement ring, from the official jewelry designer of THE BACHELOR franchise, Neil Lane. Designed and signed by Neil Lane, the handmade platinum sparkler features a center emerald cut diamond that is surrounded by a halo of 27 round diamonds and further accented by 67 round diamonds. The total approx. weight of all diamonds is 3.25 carats.

"I always enjoy working with these men in selecting a ring for the love of their life," said Neil Lane. "After meeting with Zac and understanding this couple's journey to finding love again, I thought the ring he chose for her was the perfect reflection of the beautiful love they share together. I wish these two all the happiness together."

Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia Adams on the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where the match she made was not her forever love. With the support of her family and friends, and her parents' 32-year marriage to look up to, she is ready to leave behind her past relationships and bring her purest of intentions to give love another chance, on the unprecedented 16th season of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars® to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com

For more information on The Bachelorette, visit http://abc.go.com/shows/the-bachelorette.