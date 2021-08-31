Ashley Reyes & Josh Peck Land Reoccurring Roles in HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER Spinoff

Hulu has cast Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck as reoccurring characters on "How I Met Your Father", a new spinoff based on the hit show "How I Met Your Mother". The pair joins the previously announced Hillary Duff.

According to Deadline, How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Bergerm, is set in the near future. Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Theater, screen and television actress, Ashley Reyes was been seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. Ashley was born in New York. She has also been in the New York 2018 ABC Network Talent Showcase and in London a Stephen Sondheim Student Performer of the Year Finalist and won for her performance of the best new song. Regional theater includes: Spring Awakening, The Seagull, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Crucible, Urinetown the Musical. Various TV and Film. LAMDA graduate 2016. Reyes most recently can be seen portraying the role of Cordelia in the TV series, American God.

Most known for his role as Josh in the hit Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, Peck was most recently seen in the new Disney+ series Turner and Hooch. He can also be seen in the upcoming film adaption of 13: The Musical.