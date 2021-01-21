Arlo Parks Announces New Hour-Long Variety Special with Amazon Music

Tonight With Arlo Parks will arrive imminently. Premiering globally on Friday 29th January, the same day as Parks' debut album release, viewable at 3pm EST on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app, before being made available on Monday 1st February via Prime Video.

Fronted by one of Amazon Music's Breakthrough stars, the film - presented as a "Variety Hour Special" - emulates the spirit of classic, artist-fronted TV formats from the 60s and 70s, yet revamped and reimagined for the 20s. Across a series of bespoke stage set-ups and featuring a plethora of musicians and special guests, Tonight... will serve as a gripping, immersive document of one of our era's most breathtaking and acclaimed newcomers.

Created together with Amazon Music as a part of its developing artist program, Breakthrough, the hour-long show features a curated selection of Parks' songs to date, such as singles "Eugene," "Black Dog," "Hurt," "Caroline," and "Cola," plus first ever performances from the eagerly awaited debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams (released Friday 29th January via Transgressive Records). Beyond this, there are conversations, poetry readings and collaborations, all existing in a plethora of evocative and gradually unravelling environments.

Also joining Arlo are peers and contemporaries Romy (The xx), Dave Okumu and Glass Animals, as well as an expanded band line-up featuring additional brass and strings players. All arrangements have been uniquely scored and assembled for this one-off performance.

Speaking of her upcoming appearance on Tonight With Arlo Parks, Arlo says: "I've always wanted to put together an evening of live music and intimate conversations and in times like these it feels even more special. It's a blessing to be able to invite people into my musical world and spread a bit of light."

The program is co-directed by Transgressive co-founder Toby L (Foals - 'Rip Up The Road') and award-winning music video director Louis Bhose (Michael Kiwanuka, Marika Hackman, Lewis Capaldi, Bombay Bicycle Club, Loyle Carner), who jointly comment:

"In a time where we're all unable to leave our homes or travel, we wanted to make something that served a little like an escape to somewhere else. Music and performance are by their very nature entrancing and transportative, and we wanted to create a moment, or series of moments, that perhaps you can get lost in. Artists often have to fit into a format; this time, we wanted to build a format around the artist instead. Arlo is the perfect person to guide the viewer through a world, being that her words and music are an absolute encapsulation of our era. We hope that Tonight With Arlo Parks has the scope to surprise, soothe and entertain."

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: Phoebe Fox