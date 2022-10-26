Apple TV+ Lands New STILL UP Comedy Series Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts

Apple TV+ announces new almost-romantic comedy "Still Up," set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny and Lisa, who have no secrets except for their feelings for each other. Free-spirited Lisa is an aspiring illustrator working as a waitress, raising her young daughter Poppy alongside loving partner Veggie.

Danny is a gifted journalist suffering from extreme anxiety that profoundly impacts his life. While the rest of the world sleeps, these two friends spend their long nights talking, and despite being apart, they have come to rely on each other in the hazy, heightened evening hours. As their unique relationship unfolds, we begin to realize that they may be much more than friends.

The production hails from Various Artists Limited, whose projects also include the Emmy Award-winning series "I May Destroy You" and BAFTA Award winning "Sally4ever" and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger ("Twenty Twelve") and Emmy award winning Phil Clarke ("I May Destroy You"). The series is co-created & written by Steve Burge ("Seekers") and Natalie Walter; Bryce Hart ("Ten Percent") also writes on the series. It is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis ("Lucky Break").

Still Up Cast

Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor," "Small Axe," "Lovesick") as Lisa. An impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator, Lisa always breezed through life. Motherhood has made her more grounded, but she worries now more than ever, questioning her daughter's future and where her own life is heading. "Is she happy?" "Is this the life she wants?" These questions keep her up at night.

Craig Roberts ("Red Oaks," "Submarine") as Danny. He's a ball of self-deprecating wit and neurotic anxiety. With a background as a music journalist, his current job as an online content writer suits the anti-social hours he keeps as an insomniac. In his (mostly) private life, Lisa and his neighbors are his only contact with the outside world.

Blake Harrison ("The Inbetweeners," "Kate & Koji," "World on Fire," "A Very English Scandal") as Veggie. Veggie is Lisa's reliable, kind, eternally optimistic partner who shares his positive spirit with the world via YouTube. Lisa loves him, but she's missing something.

Lois Chimimba ("The One") as Amy, the forthright and funny woman Danny meets on a dating app. A breath of fresh air, she sees what Danny and Lisa won't acknowledge.

Luke Fetherston ("Flowers in the Attic: The Origin") as Adam, Danny's helpful fireman neighbor who lives across the hall. Adam is on hand to save the day when Danny's anxieties get in the way.

Rich Fulcher ("The Mighty Boosh") as Cat Man, Danny's strange neighbor with a penchant for cats.

Sam Spiro ("Sex Education," "Me Before You") as Christine, Veggie's overbearing but fun-loving mother. A retired physiotherapist desperate to be close with Lisa.

The series is currently in production in London.

Photo by Britney Gill