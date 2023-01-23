Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Lands DROPS OF GOD Drama Inspired by Bestselling Manga From Award-Winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto

“Drops of God” will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV+ excluding Japan.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Apple TV+ has announced an eight-episode global acquisition of new multilingual French-Japanese drama "Drops of God" from Legendary Entertainment, adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha.

"Drops of God" stars Fleur Geffrier ("Das Boat," "Elle") as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamasa ("The Head," "Tokyo Vice," "Alice in Borderland") as Issei Tomine. The series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.

"Drops of God" finds the world of gastronomy and fine wines in mourning as Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old.

When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection - the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamasa), who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger's will as his "spiritual son." But is his connection to Issei only spiritual?

Written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran ("Marianne," "Parallel"), executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann ("Borgia," "Trapped"), and directed by Oded Ruskin ("No Man's Land," "Absentia"), "Drops of God" will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV+ excluding Japan. The series is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan.

One of the largest publishing companies in Japan, Kodansha was founded in 1909 and has a wide range of publishing activities. The company is passionate about its mission to promote reading, and offers multiple literary awards such as the Noma Prize and the Yoshikawa Prize, which recognize talented authors' contributions to the betterment of publishing culture.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 315 wins and 1,383 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.



