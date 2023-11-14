Apple TV+ Celebrates A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING 50th Anniversary With Free Streaming Weekend

Everyone can enjoy a free window to stream the beloved holiday classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. 

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved Peanuts special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” a must-watch staple during the holiday season, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Subscribers can access the special all year round and non-subscribers can enjoy a special free window to stream the beloved holiday classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. 

In the iconic Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother; Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,579 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.” 

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

