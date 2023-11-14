Apple TV+ Celebrates A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING 50th Anniversary With Free Streaming Weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved Peanuts special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” a must-watch staple during the holiday season, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Subscribers can access the special all year round and non-subscribers can enjoy a special free window to stream the beloved holiday classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

In the iconic Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother; Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

