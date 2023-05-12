Antonia Lofaso to Host BEACHSIDE BRAWL Returning to Food Network This Summer

Antonia Lofaso brings the competition to the sand on the return of BEACHSIDE BRAWL for the ultimate beach bite showdown to determine which coast does summer food best. The competition kicks off on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as the foremost cooks from the East and West coasts face-off in challenges designed to prove that their coast does it best.

Leading the teams of five professional cooks are acclaimed East coast chef Eric Adjepong and elite West Coast chef Brian Malarkey. Both captains will mentor and cook alongside their teams throughout the competition. Culinary superstars Alex Guarnaschelli and Guy Fieri will judge the final round and will crown one team member the "Best of the Beach" earning a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

"This season of BEACHSIDE BRAWL delivers an incredible coastal food showdown as my two talented friends and acclaimed chefs, Eric Adjepong and Brian Malarkey, lead their teams to prove their coast is best," said Antonia Lofaso. "It's truly the ultimate BATTLE ON THE BEACH as the teams had to serve hungry pier goers, cook in the sand over an open flame, and fish in the sea to catch their protein. I can't wait for audiences to see this WILD competition!"

On the premiere, Antonia challenges the teams to create some of the most iconic summer food ever - pier favorites - while playing classic boardwalk games like balloon pop and softball toss. But it's not all fun in the sun, as each game reveals a twist including ingredients they must use or avoid using in their final dish.

Throughout the seven-week competition, each challenge features the most mouthwatering dishes from the coasts, from fresh west coast fish tacos to buttery east coast lobster rolls, and more. The teams will have to prove they are coastal cuisine masters in themed challenges including boardwalk guilty pleasures, grilled feasts, and surf and turf.

Joining Antonia each week will be a rotating guest judge, including Nate Appleman, Guy Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Troy Johnson, Mei Lin, Jeremy McBryde, Jasmine Roth, Joe Sasto Jet Tila, and Claudette Zepeda. Only one team member will be able to take the heat and win bragging rights and the ultimate beach getaway.

"Audiences will love rooting for their coast as Antonia Lofaso presides over this ultimate beach battle," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The competition heats up on BEACHSIDE BRAWL as the caliber of talent of the teams competing is on the rise, plus the culinary heavy hitters judging this season are unmatched. This fun in the sun is not to be missed!"

Eric Adjepong will lead the team of talented East Coast chefs, including Nick Chavez (Wilmington, NC), Samantha Cruz (Miami, FL), Cara Nance (Lincoln, RI), Wesley Nogueira (Jacksonville, FL), and Martel Stone (Washington, D.C). Brian Malarkey will guide the accomplished chefs of the West Coast, including David Lespron (Los Angeles, CA), Emily Lim (San Francisco, CA), Cesar Oceguera (Chula Vista, CA), Jasmyne Romero-Clark (Portland, OR), and Amanda Smith (Koloa, HI).

Beachside Brawl is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.