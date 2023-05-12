Antonia Lofaso to Host BEACHSIDE BRAWL Returning to Food Network This Summer

The competition kicks off on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Photo 3 MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in 'Earliest Stages'; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025
Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Antonia Lofaso brings the competition to the sand on the return of BEACHSIDE BRAWL for the ultimate beach bite showdown to determine which coast does summer food best. The competition kicks off on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as the foremost cooks from the East and West coasts face-off in challenges designed to prove that their coast does it best.

Leading the teams of five professional cooks are acclaimed East coast chef Eric Adjepong and elite West Coast chef Brian Malarkey. Both captains will mentor and cook alongside their teams throughout the competition. Culinary superstars Alex Guarnaschelli and Guy Fieri will judge the final round and will crown one team member the "Best of the Beach" earning a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

"This season of BEACHSIDE BRAWL delivers an incredible coastal food showdown as my two talented friends and acclaimed chefs, Eric Adjepong and Brian Malarkey, lead their teams to prove their coast is best," said Antonia Lofaso. "It's truly the ultimate BATTLE ON THE BEACH as the teams had to serve hungry pier goers, cook in the sand over an open flame, and fish in the sea to catch their protein. I can't wait for audiences to see this WILD competition!"

On the premiere, Antonia challenges the teams to create some of the most iconic summer food ever - pier favorites - while playing classic boardwalk games like balloon pop and softball toss. But it's not all fun in the sun, as each game reveals a twist including ingredients they must use or avoid using in their final dish.

Throughout the seven-week competition, each challenge features the most mouthwatering dishes from the coasts, from fresh west coast fish tacos to buttery east coast lobster rolls, and more. The teams will have to prove they are coastal cuisine masters in themed challenges including boardwalk guilty pleasures, grilled feasts, and surf and turf.

Joining Antonia each week will be a rotating guest judge, including Nate Appleman, Guy Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Troy Johnson, Mei Lin, Jeremy McBryde, Jasmine Roth, Joe Sasto Jet Tila, and Claudette Zepeda. Only one team member will be able to take the heat and win bragging rights and the ultimate beach getaway.

"Audiences will love rooting for their coast as Antonia Lofaso presides over this ultimate beach battle," said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The competition heats up on BEACHSIDE BRAWL as the caliber of talent of the teams competing is on the rise, plus the culinary heavy hitters judging this season are unmatched. This fun in the sun is not to be missed!"

Eric Adjepong will lead the team of talented East Coast chefs, including Nick Chavez (Wilmington, NC), Samantha Cruz (Miami, FL), Cara Nance (Lincoln, RI), Wesley Nogueira (Jacksonville, FL), and Martel Stone (Washington, D.C). Brian Malarkey will guide the accomplished chefs of the West Coast, including David Lespron (Los Angeles, CA), Emily Lim (San Francisco, CA), Cesar Oceguera (Chula Vista, CA), Jasmyne Romero-Clark (Portland, OR), and Amanda Smith (Koloa, HI).

Beachside Brawl is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL Three-Part Docuseries Coming to Max Photo
HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL Three-Part Docuseries Coming to Max

The Max Original three-part docuseries HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and executive produced by Elli Hakami (co-directors “House of Hammer”). HOW TO CREATE A SEX SCANDAL is a startling and scarcely believable telling of a crime story that really is stranger than fiction. Watch the new video trailer for the docuseries now!

Scoop: GREY’S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: GREY’S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on GREY’S ANATOMY, airing on ABC on Thursday, May 18, 2023! Simone’s wedding day arrives as Jo and Link’s relationship hits a major turning point. Meanwhile, the attending surgeons fly to Boston, forcing a reunion between Nick and Meredith. Bailey gets a big surprise. Watch a video preview now!

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023 Photo
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on STATION 19, airing on ABC on Thursday, May 18, 2023! The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day. Watch a video clip now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD