Annie Murphy Will Lead KEVIN CAN F*** HIMSELF on AMC

AMC announced today that it has cast Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) in Kevin Can F*** Himself in the lead role of Kevin's wife, Allison, a dark comedy about a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage.

Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. Kevin Can F*** Himself looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life. Kevin Can F*** Himself will consist of eight, hour-long episodes.

"Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong's genius vision," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "Cracking open the conventions of the 'classic' American sitcom to expose what's swirling beneath, in this highly inventive and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC."

Critics' Choice Nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Annie Murphy, is currently starring in the Emmy-nominated SCHITT'S CREEK for CBC/ITV. She stars alongside Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Elliott as Alexis Rose, the daughter of Eugene Levy and O'Hara. Murphy was first nominated in 2016 for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for her work on the show. She is now a three-time nominee (2016/2018/2019) and received a Gracie Award (Actress in a Breakthrough Role) in 2018.

Murphy wrote, produced, and acted in The Plateaus, a CBC web series, which also features Elisha Cuthbert, Jay Baruchel, Sam Roberts, and Kevin MacDonald. She is a graduate of both the Canadian Film Centre Actors' Conservatory and the Theatre Performance Program at Concordia University.

Murphy is represented by Gersh and The Gary Goddard Agency.

Kevin Can F*** Himself was developed as part of AMC's "scripts-to-series" model, which opens writers' rooms to develop potential series that, in success, move straight-to-series. AMC Studios Content Distribution will manage worldwide sales Kevin Can F*** Himself.

Kevin Can F*** Himself is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Workaholics) serves as showrunner and executive producer.





