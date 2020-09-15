Amber Heard, Lance Bass & Others Show Support For Habitat for Humanity LA

To help boost their efforts, stars such as Amber Heard, Lance Bass, Ian Chen, Charley Koontz, Cassie Scerbo, Tina Knowles Lawson, Tori Spelling, Holly Robinson Peete, Krystin Goodwin, Breegan Jane, Alex Rose Wiesel, Steve Stanulis, Walter E. Jones, Glynn Turman, Richard Lawson, Parmalee and others have committed to the campaign and been posting photos with their blue, pink and black hammers that were created by Colin Wayne and Redline Steel, an American made and Veteran-owned / operated company.

"Habitat LA is thrilled to partner with Redline Steel and Colin for this special Habitat Hammer sales promotion. As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary year during this crucial time in America, the need for affordable housing is greater than ever," says Erin Rank, President & CEO Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

Actor Charley Koontz tells us exclusively, "Habitat for Humanity is one of the rare truly selfless organizations of human caring. Not only are they providing real homes for families in need, but they are educating the families with the skills and knowledge to grow their lives beyond their walls and truly make a difference in their communities. Habitat for Humanity LA is strengthening all of us, one family at a time." In addition, actor Ian Chen says, "I am excited to team-up with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles for their #HousingHammer campaign!"