Amazon's THE PACK Presents 24 Hours of Pawsitivity

Amazon Original Series The Pack is bringing some comfort, fun and relaxation to your day.

Amazon Original Series The Pack is bringing some comfort, fun and relaxation to your day with a fluffy new trailer and live stream event "24 Hours of Pawsitivity," available immediately on Youtube and Twitch ahead of the series' November 20th premiere on Prime Video.

"The Pack Presents: 24-Hours of Pawsitivity" is a feel-good live stream that includes a special dog meditation session from Deepak Chopra and featuring some adorable dogs looking for forever homes. Viewers can enjoy footage from animal charities of dogs playing, napping and slo-mo running, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of The Pack contestants and their furry friends. Tune in to the official trailer for The Pack and stream 24 Hours of Pawsitivity for some feel-good moments to help get us through the rest of 2020.

"The Pack Presents: 24-Hours of Pawsitivity" also includes footage of adorable dogs provided by the animal organizations below. To learn more about fostering, adopting and other ways to get involved, visit these amazing charities:

Best Friends Animal Society

Central Indiana K9 Association

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Paws FOR LIFE K9

Paws With A Cause

Pet Rescue Pilots

Pet Partners

Wagmor Pets

Wags & Walks

The Pack is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The Amazon Original Series The Pack will premiere on November 20th on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 serve as Executive Producers.

Watch the trailer here:

