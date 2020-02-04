Amazon Buys Tessa Thompson-Led SYLVIE'S LOVE

Variety reports that "Sylvie's Love," starring Tessa Thompson, is coming to Amazon Studios.

The film premiered at Sundance. It follows two love birds (Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha) through a turbulent decade set to the sounds of 1960s jazz.

Eugene Ashe directs.

"They don't make 'em like this any more, innocent and escapist and scrubbed clean of contact with real grubby life. But then, given the poor history of black representation in the Hollywood movies of the Golden Age, 'they' never really did," wrote critic Jessica Kiang, "and perhaps this small act of retroactive redress is enough of a reason to make such a wildly old-fashioned, fantasy-bubble period romance."

Thompson is best known for her roles in "Thor: Ragnorak," "Creed," "Dear White People," and "Men in Black: International."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories